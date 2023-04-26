35,999 Afghan refugees return home from Iran

A total of 35,999 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from neighbouring Iran over one month, local media reported on Wednesday.



The Afghan refugees who used to stay in Iran for years have returned to their homeland in Afghanistan in the past month, and the process of returning the refugees to their country continues, Xinhua news agency quoted local media as saying.



A couple of months ago Bakhtar also reported the return of more than 300,000 Afghan refugees from Iran to Afghanistan.