3rd mass grave in Mariupol's outskirts identified

Satellite imagery have identified the presence of a third mass grave in the outskirts of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, according to an investigative report.



The Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty report said the pictures by Planet Labs, a San Francisco-based Earth imaging company, showed the appearance of a 200-metre-long grave in the village of Staryi Krym, 5 km from the devastated south-eastern city.



The first images taken on March 24 showed three trenches, one of them 60-70 metres long, Ukrayinska Pravda quoted the report as saying.



Then on April 7, the pictures revealed that the trenches became longer, and some parts that were dug earlier were covered up.



Eventually the latest images on Sunday, taken a month after the original image, showed the appearance of new trenches.