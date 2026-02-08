Russia: Four Indian students among several injured in knife attack

Tragedy struck the serene campus of the State Medical University in Russia's Ufa, Bashkortostan Republic, on Saturday, as a sudden and violent knife attack left at least six people injured, including four Indian students.

The Indian Embassy described it as an “unfortunate incident” and confirmed that consulate officials from Kazan are rushing to Ufa to assist the wounded.

According to preliminary reports, the assailant — a 15-year-old teenager — entered a student dormitory armed with a knife, launching a frenzied assault on residents. In the chaos, two police officers who attempted to apprehend him were also stabbed, while the attacker inflicted injuries upon himself during the confrontation, interior ministry spokesperson major general Irina Volk told RTVI.com.