4 IS militants killed in airstrike in Iraq: Military

Four militants of the Islamic State (IS) group, including the group's leader in Anbar province, were killed in an airstrike in western Iraq, the Iraqi military said.



Acting on intelligence reports, the Iraqi armed forces attacked a truck carrying the IS leader nicknamed Abu Mansour in Anbar, and three other militants in a desert area near the town of Rutba, nearly 390-km west of the capital Baghdad, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement on Sunday.