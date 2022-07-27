4 killed, 60 injured in 7-magnitude earthquake in Philippines

A local disaster official of Baguio City, also in the northern Philippines, said Kennon Road, a major road connecting the city and Manila, was closed while the damage was being assessed.



Philippine President Marcos told a news conference that he will postpone his visit to the devastated region for Thursday. Marcos has sent Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo to the quake-hit region to attend to the victims.



PHIVOLCS chief Renato Solidum warned the tectonic quake would trigger aftershocks and could cause damage such as landslides. He urged the people and the local government officials to be vigilant.



"Make sure to inspect the buildings for cracks and watch out for landslides, especially when it rains," he told a news conference, urging villagers to leave areas prone to landslides.



Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said China is ready to help Filipinos in the affected areas. "We are ready to extend helping hands to the Philippine side for disaster relief," he said in a statement.



The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."



On July 16, 1990, northern Luzon was shaken by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that caused a 125-km-long ground rupture that stretched from Aurora province to Nueva Vizcaya, killing around 1,200 people and damaged scores of buildings and houses.