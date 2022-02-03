4 terrorists, 1 soldier killed in attacks on security posts in Pakistan

Armed assailants attacked two security forces' camps in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan province, triggering an intense exchange of fire in which at least four terrorists and a soldier were killed, the military's media wing said.

The attacks, claimed later by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), took place in Panjgur and Noshki districts on Wednesday. In Panjgur, the terrorists tried to enter a security forces' camp from two locations while in Noshki they attempted to get into a Frontier Corps (FC) post which was "promptly responded".

In a statement, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: "both attacks were successfully repulsed, inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists .

Four terrorists and a soldier were killed in the shoot-out, besides an officer was injured in one of the attacks, the statement said, adding that "intermittent firing" was going on.