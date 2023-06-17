40 killed by IS-linked militants in Uganda school attack

Police spokesperson Fred Enang said the Uganda People's Defence Forces and the police are currently carrying out a search operation for the group who fled towards Virunga National park in the DRC after the attack.



The army has also deployed planes to help track the rebel group.



Enang said many of the bodies were transferred to the Bwera Hospital, where the critically injured persons are also undergoing treatment.



"We do offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who have been killed, and offer our prayers and thoughts to those who have been wounded," he said, noting that more details will be availed in due course.