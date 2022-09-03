41% of Black, minority workers in UK suffer racism at work: Study

About 41 per cent of Black, brown and minority ethnic workers (BME) in the UK say they have "faced racism at work in the last five years", according to a latest study.

The situation is even more serious among younger people -- about 52 per cent of BME workers aged from 25 to 34 reported suffering racism during the same period, according to the study published by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), a federation of the country's labour unions.

Racist incidents included overhearing racist jokes, being subjected to stereotyping or comments about appearance, receiving racist remarks, or outright bullying and harassment, reports Xinhua news agency.