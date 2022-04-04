410 bodies found in Ukraine's Bucha to be examined

Iryna Venediktova, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, said that the bodies of 410 civilians killed in Bucha, about 60 km from Kiev, have been taken to be examined by forensic experts, adding that any evidence gathered will be recorded for the ongoing case of Russian war crimes.



In a social media post, Venediktova said that experts from the forensic bureau will conduct DNA examinations, autopsies, and sampling of the bodies, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.



She said of the 410 bodies which were found between April 1-3, 140 of them have already been examined by prosecutors and other specialists.



According to the Prosecutor General, there is "crucial evidence of brutal war crimes perpetrated by the Russian Federation in the liberated territories of the Kiev region"



"This hell must be documented in order to punish its inhuman perpetrators."



The city of Bucha, along with Monastyrskyi, Irpin, Hostomel, Borodyanka, Makariv, Kopyliv, Motyzhyn, all in the Kiev region, were liberated from Russian forces on April 2.