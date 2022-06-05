43 killed in massive Bangladesh container depot blaze

As the fire is still raging which might take another 24 hours to be completely doused, it is not possible to go near the depot, the official added.



So far 15 of the deceased have been identified, health officials said.



Assistant Director of Chittagong Fire Service and Civil Defense, Md Faruk Hossain Sikdar told IANS: "Around 29 firefighting units are working to douse the blaze and 50 ambulances are on standby at the spot."



The ICU beds are already full at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH), about 21 km away from the depot, while leave of the doctors have been cancelled in case of a crisis.



The injured people have been admitted to the different hospitals, including the CMCH and the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).



The district's Divisional Commissioner Md Ashraf Uddin told IANS that 150-200 army personnel, deployed from Dhaka, have also reached the spot.



He said the fire has been raging for 13 hours now, and is yet to doused.



Regarding the dead firefighters, he said that they were in close proximity to a container while trying to put out the blaze when it suddenly exploded.