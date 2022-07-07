4th Covid dose approved for more Australians

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) on Thursday announced it has recommended a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose for people aged 50 and above, while those aged 30-49 can also choose to have it.



Previously only the over-65s, those with a disability, aged care residents and immunocompromised people were eligible for a second booster shot, reports Xinhua news agency.



Health Minister Mark Butler said 7.4 million more Australians would now be able to receive the fourth dose, offering extra protection ahead of a projected winter surge in the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.



"This will help provide additional protection from severe disease against the emerging surge of Omicron sub-variant infections and reduce the burden on Australian hospitals and the health care system in coming months," he said in a statement.