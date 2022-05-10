5 dead, 200 injured in SL violence, houses of politicians torched

At least five people, including an MP, were killed in Sri Lanka, with over 200 others injured in the wake of the violence in the island nation, which also led to a number of houses belonging to resigned Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other politicians, being torched.



On Monday night, anti-government protesters surrounded the Prime Minister's official residence in Colombo, Temple Trees, and tried to enter it. Later, they burnt vehicles parked outside the house.



Additional military personnel were called in to protect Mahinda Rajapaksa and police fired tear gas and water cannons on the agitating protesters. At midnight, the military had to fire shots in the air to disperse the violent mob.



An island-wide curfew has been extended to Wednesday morning as authorities seek to quell the violence.



Earlier on Monday, the months-long peaceful protest against the rising cost of living, shortages of essentials including food, fuel, medicine, cooking gas, turned violent when Mahinda Rajapaksa called his supporters from outstations to Colombo, who attacked two peaceful demostration sites near his house, as well as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Galle Face Green.