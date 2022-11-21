5 dead, 25 injured in US nightclub shooting, suspect held

Two firearms were found at the scene, and the shooter is thought to have used a long rifle.



The police have not suggest a motive for the shooting but said the investigation would consider whether it was a hate crime, and if more than one person was involved.



A statement on the Club Q Facebook page thanked "the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack".



The club was hosting a dance party at the time, and had planned to hold a performance event on Sunday evening to celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance, the BBC reported.



Reacting to the incident, President Joe Biden said on Sunday that "yet another community in America has been torn apart by gun violence".



"Gun violence continues to have a devastating and particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation and threats of violence are increasing.



"Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence... We cannot and must not tolerate hate.



"More families left with an empty chair at the table and hole in their lives that cannot be filled... When will we decide we've had enough?" Biden added



He urged efforts to "address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all of its forms" and "enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America's streets".



In a statement, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers called the event a tragedy.



"We are a strong community that has shown resilience in the face of hate and violence in the past, and we will do that again," he said.



Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is gay, praised the "brave individuals who blocked the gunman, likely saving lives in the process".