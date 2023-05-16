5 killed after cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar

Five people have been killed after the extremely severe cyclonic storm Mocha swept into Myanmar two days ago, state media reported.



"Due to well preparations, the powerful storm was successfully overcome with least causalities," the State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman Min Aung Hlaing said on Monday.



The death toll includes two from Tachileik township in Shan State, one each from Sittwe and Taungup towns in Rakhine State and one from Yekyi town in Ayeyarwady Region, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to the media report, cyclone Mocha damaged 864 houses, 11 religious buildings, 16 monasteries, 64 schools, 14 hospitals and clinics, 7 telecom towers, 71 lamp posts and 38 departmental buildings.