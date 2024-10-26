50 killed in Sudan paramilitary attack: Non-governmental groups

More than 50 people were killed and over 200 injured in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in central Sudan, according to non-governmental groups.

"On Friday morning, the RSF militia heavily shelled and bombarded Alseriha village of Al Kamlin locality," said the resistance committee, a volunteer group in Wad Madani, the capital city of the Gezira state, Xinhua news agency reported.

"More than 53 citizens of Alseriha village were killed and over 200 others injured and some of them are in critical condition," it added.