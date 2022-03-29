5,000 people killed in Mariupol, 170K remain under siege

The estimates further revealed that 30,000 people have been deported by the Russian troops, forcefully taken to the captured territories in the east of Ukraine or to Russia.



Meanwhile, 90 per cent of the high-rise apartment buildings in the city have been damaged, of which 1,560 (60 per cent) were directly hit by Russian missiles, bombs, or artillery, and 1,040 (40 per cent) were completely destroyed.



At least 61,200 private residences have been damaged, while a total of seven hospitals were also hit.