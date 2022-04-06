5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Xingwen County of Yibin city, southwest China's Sichuan province at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The CENC said the epicenter was monitored at 28.22 degrees north latitude and 105.03 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, Xinhua news agency reported.
