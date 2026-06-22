54 injured, 18 missing after explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas facility

A powerful explosion tore through Qatar's vital Ras Laffan industrial complex on Sunday night, injuring at least 54 people and leaving 18 others missing, according to official figures, in an incident that has renewed concerns over the security of critical energy infrastructure in the Gulf.

The blast struck the Barzan gas supply facility, a key component of Qatar's natural gas network, triggering a major fire that sent emergency crews scrambling to contain the flames and search for workers feared trapped in the wreckage.

State-owned energy giant QatarEnergy confirmed that the explosion occurred while technical teams were working to restore operations at parts of the facility following earlier disruptions linked to regional tensions and conflict.

"Operations to restart sections of the export infrastructure were underway when the explosion and subsequent fire occurred at the Barzan gas supply facility," the company said in a statement.

Authorities initially reported limited casualties, but the toll rose sharply as rescue teams gained access to affected areas. Qatar's interior ministry later confirmed that at least 54 people had been injured, while search-and-rescue operations continued through the night for 18 workers who remained unaccounted for.

The full extent of the damage has yet to be determined.