550 women sue Uber for sexual assaults by drivers in US

"While the company has acknowledged this crisis of sexual assault in recent years, its actual response has been slow and inadequate, with horrific consequences," Slater added.



The lawsuit claimed that Uber has been intentionally concealing the fact that Uber drivers had been regularly sexually assaulting women since at least 2014 and "instead represented that Uber was a safe mode of transportation."



The lawsuit also accused Uber of actively giving sexual predators a platform to find and assault women, without conducting proper background checks on the drivers or providing adequate safety measures for riders.



According to the latest US safety report by Uber, there were 998 sexual assault incidents, including 141 rape reports, in 2020 alone.