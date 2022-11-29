57% of Gaza's population suffers from food insecurity

The Hamas-ruled coastal enclave has a land area of over 360 square km and is considered one of the most densely populated areas in the world, the Council said, adding that 80 per cent of the population depends on humanitarian aid and grants from international organisations.



Chairman of the council Basem Naim said the conference aims to activate the international movement and to raise political positions rejecting the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip.



"We believe that the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip for 16 years is a crime that must be pressured to put an end to," he told the attendees of the conference.