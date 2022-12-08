5.8-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

The earthquake hit at 7.50 a.m. with its epicentre located at 22 km southeast of the district of Sukabumi in West Java province, with a depth of 122 km under-earth.



The tremors did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the official added.



Thursday's quake comes amid reconstruction efforts in West Java after a devastating 5.6 magnitude quake last month killed over 300 people.