59 per cent senior business executives globally see recession looming: Report

"Given the many factors contributing to slower growth - persistent inflation, rising interest rates, ongoing supply chain issues, a potential energy crisis in Europe, and the conflict in Ukraine - it's not surprising that the majority of executives believe a recession is imminent," said Tony Olvet, group vice president, Worldwide C-Suite and Canadian Future Enterprise Research at IDC.



CEOs in particular need to guide their organisations through periods of economic slowdown without losing sight of long-term growth objectives, and for the vast majority of CEOs that requires a digital-first strategy, he added.



While the majority of executives in each of the geographic regions surveyed felt that a recession is likely in the next 12 months, the strongest response came from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) where nearly three quarters of C-suite respondents expect a recession in the coming year.