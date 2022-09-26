6 dead, 20 wounded in school shooting in Russia

A gunman on Monday morning killed six people and wounded 20 others in a school in central Russia, local police said.



Governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified shooter got into a school in Izhevsk, the region's capital, killed a guard and some of the children there.

"The body of the man who opened fire has now been found by police. According to reports, he committed suicide. At the moment, there are six dead and around 20 injured by his actions," the ministry said on Telegram, with the region's governor Alexander Brechalov confirming there were children among the casualties.