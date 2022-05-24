6 killed, 5 wounded in IS attacks in Iraq

A total of six people were killed and five wounded in attacks by militants of the Islamic States (IS) group in Iraq's provinces of Kirkuk and Diyala, a provincial official and a police source have said.



In the northern province of Kirkuk, IS militants took advantage of a dust storm that swept through much of Iraq earlier on Monday and set fire to a wheat farm in the Taza area outside the namesake provincial capital Kirkuk, some 250 km north of Baghdad, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Mayor of Taza, Hussein Adil.



The fire prompted a joint force from the Iraqi police and paramilitary Hashd Shaabi fighters with the villagers to rush to the farm to put out the fire when the extremist IS militants opened fire on them, leaving three policemen and two villagers killed, Adil said.