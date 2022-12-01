6 million households across Ukraine without electricity

"People have a right to know. And to the extent that it is possible now, the predictability of life should be ensured. People see that in neighbouring houses or on nearby streets, for some reason, the rules regarding light are different. And there should be justice and clarity," Zelensky added.



The President also announced that he held a meeting on energy and communications issues earlier on Wednesday.



"We record the results of what has already been done to protect our systems. We are preparing new solutions. We are also preparing new solutions to prevent any opportunity for Russia to manipulate the internal life of Ukraine. We will provide details in due time," he added.