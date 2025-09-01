Borderlands tremble: 6.0 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan near Pakistan

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late on Sunday, 31 August, according to the US geological survey.

The quake's epicenter was near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, and it had a depth of 8 kilometers, the USGS said. It struck at 11:47 pm local time.

Naqibullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Nangarhar Public Health Department, said 15 people were injured and taken to the local hospital for treatment.