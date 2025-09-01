Borderlands tremble: 6.0 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan near Pakistan
Quake’s epicenter was near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, and it had a depth of 8 kilometers, says US geological survey
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late on Sunday, 31 August, according to the US geological survey.
The quake's epicenter was near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, and it had a depth of 8 kilometers, the USGS said. It struck at 11:47 pm local time.
Naqibullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Nangarhar Public Health Department, said 15 people were injured and taken to the local hospital for treatment.
There was a second quake some 20 minutes later in the same province, with a magnitude of 4.5 and a depth of 10 kilometers.
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on 7 October 2023, followed by strong aftershocks. The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people perished.
The UN gave a far lower death toll of about 1,500. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory.
