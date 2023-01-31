61 killed, over 150 injured in Taliban suicide attack at mosque in high-security zone in Pakistan's Peshawar

The Prime Minister summoned an emergency meeting where the preliminary probe report was presented.

Briefing the prime minister, IGP Ansari said he was unaware from where the bomber had come and how he managed to enter the police lines.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Peshawar, Shazad Kaukab, whose office is close to the mosque, told the media that the blast occurred when he just entered the mosque to offer prayers. He said he luckily survived the attack.

The collective funeral of 27 victims was offered at police lines in the evening.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif strongly condemned the attack, saying the attackers behind the incident “have nothing to do with Islam”.

“Terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan,” he said and vowed that the sacrifices of the blast victims will not go in vain. “The entire nation is standing united against the menace of terrorism.” He also said that a comprehensive strategy will be adopted to counter the deteriorating law and order situation in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal government will help provinces in increasing their anti-terrorism capacity.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the attack, saying “terrorist incidents before the local and general elections were meaningful”.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali condemned the blast and urged the people to donate blood for the injured, saying that it would be a “huge favour for the police”.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital, officials said.

An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Peshawar. The hospital has appealed citizens to donate blood for the victims.

Security has been beefed up in other major cities, including Islamabad, after the Peshawar blast. In Islamabad, security at all entry and exit points of the capital city has been increased and snipers have been deployed at “important points and buildings”.

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan condemned the attack and offered condolences to the bereaved families.