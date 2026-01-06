6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan’s Shimane, no tsunami warning issued

A powerful tremor shook western Japan on Tuesday, rattling the prefectures of Shimane and Tottori and sending waves of alarm through the region. Measuring a magnitude of 6.2, the earthquake struck eastern Shimane Prefecture at 10:18 a.m. local time, registering an upper 5 on Japan’s seven-point seismic intensity scale.

The initial jolt, originating just 10 kilometres beneath the earth’s surface, was soon followed by aftershocks: a lower 5 tremor at 10:28 am and a magnitude 5.4 quake at 10:37 am, adding to the day’s unsettling rhythm. Despite the intensity, Japan’s Meteorological Agency confirmed that no tsunami warnings were necessary.

Officials at the Shimane nuclear power plant in Matsue reported that the facility remained stable, with no anomalies detected following the quake.