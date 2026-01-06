6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan’s Shimane, no tsunami warning issued
The initial 10 km-deep quake was followed by aftershocks of magnitude 5 at 10:28 am and 5.4 at 10:37 am
A powerful tremor shook western Japan on Tuesday, rattling the prefectures of Shimane and Tottori and sending waves of alarm through the region. Measuring a magnitude of 6.2, the earthquake struck eastern Shimane Prefecture at 10:18 a.m. local time, registering an upper 5 on Japan’s seven-point seismic intensity scale.
The initial jolt, originating just 10 kilometres beneath the earth’s surface, was soon followed by aftershocks: a lower 5 tremor at 10:28 am and a magnitude 5.4 quake at 10:37 am, adding to the day’s unsettling rhythm. Despite the intensity, Japan’s Meteorological Agency confirmed that no tsunami warnings were necessary.
Officials at the Shimane nuclear power plant in Matsue reported that the facility remained stable, with no anomalies detected following the quake.
Meanwhile, the Sanyo Shinkansen Line, lifeblood of western Japan’s high-speed rail network, temporarily halted services between Okayama and Hiroshima due to power outages, though JR West anticipates resumption by 1 pm, with other sections experiencing delays.
Remarkably, no injuries were reported as residents braced against the sudden upheaval of the earth beneath their feet. The tremor serves as a stark reminder of Japan’s ever-present seismic volatility, following a preliminary magnitude 5.7 quake off Iwate Prefecture’s eastern coast just days earlier, which measured 4 on the local intensity scale in Morioka City.
For now, Shimane and Tottori remain vigilant, communities shaken but resilient, as Japan continues to navigate the delicate balance between natural beauty and the unpredictable forces of its restless land.
With IANS inputs
