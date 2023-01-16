6.2 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

An earthquake measuring 6.2-magnitude hit Indonesia's western province of Aceh on Monday, but did not cause damages or casualties, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics bureau said.



The bureau said the quake occurred at around 5.30 a.m., with its epicentre located 47 km southeast of the district of Aceh Singkil and a depth of 23 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported.



The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it added.



The jolts were also felt in the nearby province of North Sumatra.