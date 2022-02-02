International

6.2-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert

IANS

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku early Wednesday, but it was not potential for a tsunami.

The quake struck at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday local time (1925 GMT Tuesday), with the epicenter at 86 km northeast of Maluku Barat Daya district and the depth of 131 km under seabed, Xinhua reported citing the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency.

