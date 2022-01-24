72 test positive for Covid-19 among Beijing 2022-related personnel

According to the Beijing 2022 Playbook, a closed-loop management is in place to ensure a safe and secure environment for games-related personnel and work staff, who are completely separated from people outside the loop and local citizens.



Designated gate positions, areas, pathways and lines have been set up at Beijing Capital International Airport, the entry point for overseas Olympic participants, to form a complete closed loop, said Huang Chun, Deputy Director General of BOCOG's Pandemic Prevention and Control Office.



These designated areas are completely separated from other areas, and games-related personnel will not have any intersection with ordinary passengers. All personnel in the closed loop are required to use games-dedicated vehicles between designated places without any contact with people outside the loop and local citizens, he added.



As the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, BOCOG has called for all participants to strictly abide by the Playbook, which has outlined Covid-19 countermeasures, including full vaccination, wearing a face mask (KN95, N95, FFP2, or equivalent standard of protection) and minimising physical interaction.



According to the Playbook, those who have a confirmed positive test will not be allowed to compete or continue their role. If symptomatic, they will be asked to stay at the designated hospital for treatment. If asymptomatic, they will be asked to stay in an isolation facility. There will be accessible rooms and experienced on-site personnel to assist with daily care tasks for those who require it.