7.5-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia, tsunami alert issued

As a precautionary measure, some 2,000 Maluku residents have shifted to higher grounds over fears of a potential tsunami, a disaster management official said.



The tsunami alert has been issued for Maluku and the nearby province of Southeast Sulawesi.



Meanwhile, officials have confirmed that several houses and buildings were destroyed as a result of the quake.



Some of them had cracks, while several others collapsed, another disaster management official told Xinhua.



The official said that an assessment would be conducted to find out the exact the impact of the temblor.



So far, he said, there were no preliminary reports of injuries or fatalities.