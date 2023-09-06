78th session of UN General Assembly opens

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly was declared open on by new General Assembly President Dennis Francis.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his opening remarks read on his behalf by his deputy, Amina Mohammed, warned of a world of deep challenge and division that is testing the United Nations, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Despite profound global challenges, this is not a moment for pessimism. This is a moment for action," he said on Tuesday.

"Action for peace and human rights; action to rescue the Sustainable Development Goals and tackle the existential threat of climate change; action to create productive jobs and expand economic opportunity, especially for women and young people; action to ensure that rapid evolutions in technology like artificial intelligence are a help, and not a harm, to humanity; action to build a world of hope and promise for all that leaves no-one behind."