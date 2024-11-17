8 killed, 17 injured in knife attack at vocational school in China

Eight people were killed and 17 others injured in a knife attack at a vocational school in Yixing city of east China's Jiangsu province, said local police authorities.

The attack took place at around 6:30 pm on Saturday, 16 November, at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 21-year-old suspect, surnamed Xu, was caught at the scene and he confessed to his crime, according to a statement released by the public security bureau of Yixing.