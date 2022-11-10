9 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives fire

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Male which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities," the Indian High Commission in Male tweeted.



An evacuation centre has been set up in a nearby stadium, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Maldives said.



"NDMA has established an evacuation centre in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire in Male. Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support."