900 teachers have joined Ukrainian Armed Forces: Education Minister

The Minister also talked about the availability of bomb shelters in schools, which are supposed to resume in-person classes on September 1.



Out of all schools, 25 per cent have equipped bomb shelters which will allow students to attend school in person, according to Shkarlet.



"As of today, and depending on the security situation at the time, the school year is set to begin on September 1. Everyone is tired of online teaching, but active hostilities continue in eight of the oblasts (regions). It is impossible to resume in-person classes in the areas near the frontline," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted the Minister as further saying.