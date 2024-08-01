9/11 mastermind, two accomplices agree to plead guilty: Pentagon
Three suspects who were charged over the September 11, 2001, attacks on the US have reportedly agreed to plead guilty. Among them is alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
The mastermind of the 11 September, 2001 attacks on US soil, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two of his accomplices have agreed to plead guilty, the Pentagon said in a statement.
They are held at the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
The Pentagon said that the Convening Authority for Military Commissions, Susan Escallier, has entered into pretrial agreements with Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, three of the co-accused in the 9/11 case said the statement.
The official said that the specific terms and conditions of the pretrial agreements are not available to the public at this time.
The three accused, along with Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and Ramzi Bin al Shibh, were initially charged jointly and arraigned on 5 June, 2008, and then were again charged jointly and arraigned a second time on 5 May, 2012, in connection with their alleged roles in the 11 September, 2001, attacks against the US, the Pentagon said.
