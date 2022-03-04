'9,166 Russian personnel dead since Ukraine invasion began'

In a Facebook post also on Friday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that as Russia is still trying to capture Kiev, it has "exhausted most of the operational reserves and began preparations for the transfer of additional forces and resources from the southern and eastern military districts".



It added that a group of Russian soldiers have withdrawn from the naval bases in the Black Sea, although they continue "to prepare for the landing of marines in Zatoka".



The post further said that Russian troops have managed to surround the port city of Mariupol, a day after it captured Kherson, another strategic city.