New Omicron sub-variant driving COVID surge in China, now in India, can wreak havoc

Even as China continues to reel under a deadly surge in COVID-19 infections attributed to the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron, four cases of the same were reported in India on Wednesday.

Since 2019, when the disease emerged, several variants of the coronavirus have evolved and taken a toll across the world, including the Omicron which emerged in October last year. This variant has since spawned sub-variants with varying intensities of infection.

BF.7 has been detected in many countries, including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, France, and Denmark.

China is seeing a massive surge in daily cases due to BF.7. On Tuesday, it reported 3,049 new cases.