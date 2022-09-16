A R Rahman's concert organiser enters Malaysia Book of Records for unique style of announcement

The organiser of an A R Rahman concert in Malaysia has now got his name into the Malaysia Book of Records by choosing to make the announcement about the concert from a height of over 10,000 feet.

Yes, DMY creation chairman Dato Mohamed Yusoff, who had a parachute strapped on, jumped off a helicopter, along with his colleagues, to announce the concert of A R Rahman in Malaysia.

Yusoff’s firm DMY Creation is organising the massive concert of the ‘Mozart of Madras’ in Malaysia after a period of seven years.

The concert is to take place on January 28 next year.