A tsunami warning raised, subsequently cancelled after Alaska was jolted by a 7.2 quake

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the Alaska Peninsula region in the US after which a tsunami warning was issued, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).

However, the warning was withdrawn by the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC).

The temblor was epicentre at 54.55 degrees north latitude and 160.95 degrees west longitude. Its depth was 20 km. The tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System.

The LiveMint reports, according to the USGS, the earthquake rocked at 6:45 GMT about 89 km at a depth of 36.2 km southwest of the town of Sand Point.