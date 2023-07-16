A tsunami warning raised, subsequently cancelled after Alaska was jolted by a 7.2 quake
For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the Alaska Peninsula region in the US after which a tsunami warning was issued, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).
However, the warning was withdrawn by the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC).
The temblor was epicentre at 54.55 degrees north latitude and 160.95 degrees west longitude. Its depth was 20 km. The tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System.
The LiveMint reports, according to the USGS, the earthquake rocked at 6:45 GMT about 89 km at a depth of 36.2 km southwest of the town of Sand Point.
Also Read: Diseases spread in Turkey's earthquake zone
Just after issuing a warning for both Southern Alaska and Alaska, the NTWC, via Twitter, issued a cancellation advisory. The NWS Tsunami Alert says, "CANCELLATION: M7.2 055mi SW Sand Point, Alaska 2248AKDT Jul 15: Check with local officials for all clear".
However, AFP quoted NTWC, "For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat".
The Yorkshire Evening Post said the earthquake in this area is very common since Alaskan Peninsula is extended up to 550 miles at the Pacific Ocean. However, the earthquake has been downgraded to a mere advisory warning. It quoted Alaska Volcano Observatory, "The explosive eruption of Shishaldin Volcano is continuing. A continuous ash plume now extends over 80 mi (125 km) to the SSE from the volcano with an altitude of about 16,000 ft (4.9 km)".
With inputs from IANS