'A turning point' for Turkey: How the opposition won

Turkey's long-standing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan actually set himself a different goal in the local elections that took place over the weekend. He wanted his party, the conservative, Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party, or AKP, to win back the capital cities that they had lost to opposition politicians back in 2019.

But things did not work out according to that plan. In fact, the AKP did not win back the majority in Istanbul's major cities and it also lost support in smaller provincial capitals, mostly to its main opposition, the center-left Republican People's Party, or CHP.

According to preliminary figures, with nearly all ballots counted, the CHP got 37.76% of the vote nationwide.

In 21 smaller cities and 14 larger ones — including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, Adana and Antalya — the CHP prevailed.

The local elections were seen as something of an opinion poll on Erdogan's current rule. The Turkish leader, who is more accustomed to victory, clearly felt the bad mood that Turkish voters are in. The AKP managed 35.48% of the vote nationwide. For the first time in the AKP's history, it was only the second-most popular party in the country.

Economic problems to blame

Late on Sunday evening, Erdogan, 70, spoke to his supporters but he was different from his usual ebullient self and the crowd was unusually subdued. Erdogan praised the Turkish elections as a good sign for Turkish democracy and he did not threaten the opposition. "Unfortunately, we have not obtained the results that we wanted," Erdogan told the crowd at AKP headquarters in Ankara. "We will of course respect the decision of the nation."

There would be a critical appraisal of the defeat, he added, noting that this was not the end for the AKP. Instead it would be a "turning point."