A woman is killed every 11 minutes by an intimate partner or a family member, states UN report

A woman or a girl is killed every 11 minutes by an intimate partner or a family member and approximately 56% of all female homicides are committed by intimate partners or other family members, reiterated Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General, ahead of the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25.

“Violence against women is the most pervasive human rights violation in the world and governments should implement national action plans that tackle this scourge–involving grass-roots and civil society groups at every stage of decision-making and ensuring that laws are implemented and respected, so survivors see their rights to justice and support upheld,” he said on Wednesday.

Guterres’ remark has come at a time when India is processing the brutal killing of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala. The accused bought a 300-litre fridge and stored the body parts of Shraddha before dumping them across Mehrauli forest in Delhi. As this grisly case develops in the nation, several gender-rights activists and researchers have urged Indian policymakers to pay heed to intimate partner violence.