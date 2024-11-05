Abhishekam, archana in Kamala Harris’ ancestral village ahead of US election

A special abhishekam of sandalwood and turmeric and a special archana were performed on Tuesday, 5 November, at a temple in the village that Democrat candidate Kamala Harris' mother's family hailed from — praying that she becomes the next US president.

If she wins, the village leaders are prepared to provide an annadhanam (free community meal), local councillor Arulmozhi told reporters.

Meanwhile, three of Harris' supporters visited the native place of the American leader's maternal family in Tamil Nadu and joined the prayers.

While one is from the UK, two others are from the US. Their arrival at Thulasendrapuram, which is about 350 km from Chennai, was a surprise for the local people. They met the village elders and also took part in a puja held at the temple for Harris' win.

One of the fans said she was from Las Vegas and told PTI Videos: "I came here to Kamala's great-grandparents' village to support her because I happen to be in India."