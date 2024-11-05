Abhishekam, archana in Kamala Harris’ ancestral village ahead of US election
Three supporters of Kamala Harris visited the Democrat vice president’s ‘native’ on the maternal side, in Tamil Nadu, and joined the prayers
A special abhishekam of sandalwood and turmeric and a special archana were performed on Tuesday, 5 November, at a temple in the village that Democrat candidate Kamala Harris' mother's family hailed from — praying that she becomes the next US president.
If she wins, the village leaders are prepared to provide an annadhanam (free community meal), local councillor Arulmozhi told reporters.
Meanwhile, three of Harris' supporters visited the native place of the American leader's maternal family in Tamil Nadu and joined the prayers.
While one is from the UK, two others are from the US. Their arrival at Thulasendrapuram, which is about 350 km from Chennai, was a surprise for the local people. They met the village elders and also took part in a puja held at the temple for Harris' win.
One of the fans said she was from Las Vegas and told PTI Videos: "I came here to Kamala's great-grandparents' village to support her because I happen to be in India."
She said they are hopeful of her winning the election. The foreigners touched the garlands brought by the priest before it was offered to the deity, as part of the puja and prayers, in keeping with the tradition.
The villagers performed prayers at the Sri Dharma Sastha temple in her ancestral village, expecting her to trounce former president and Republican Donald Trump and emerge victorious as Americans vote to elect their next president.
Thulasendrapuram is the ancestral village of Harris’ maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan, who was in British government civil service. Her mother Shyamala was Gopalan’s daughter.
The village first came into the limelight in August 2020 when Harris was nominated as the Democrat vice president candidate, and it later celebrated her victory the same year.
"Our sincere prayers are for the victory of the daughter of the soil in the election and to become the president of the most influential country in the world," said Arulmozhi and her spouse T. Sudhakar, who organised a special abhishekam of sandalwood and turmeric, besides a special archana of the presiding deity at the Sri Dharma Sastha temple.
Near the temple, they erected a massive banner carrying her picture, wishing her success in the election.
Similar prayers filled the air in Madurai, where Anushanathin Anugraham, a spiritual organisation, held a special prayer on 4 November.
"Her ancestors are from our village... She is a woman fighting for the big post and we want her to win," Arulmozhi said.
Kamala’s maternal grandfather Gopalan was born in this village before moving to Chennai. About 10 years ago, a contribution of Rs 1 lakh had been made by one of the members of Kamala's maternal family to the Sri Dharma Sastha temple in Gopalan's memory.
A donation of Rs 5,000 was made to the temple towards its kumbhabhishekam (consecration) in the name of Kamala Harris in 2014, indicating her connection to the temple, though no one from her family lives in the village today.
Her donation prompted the temple authorities to inscribe her name on a stone tablet containing the list of donors to the shrine.
