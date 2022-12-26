About 24 mn people over age 60 yet to receive 1st Covid jab in China

The elderly, most of whom have other ailments, are most concerned about the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines.



Vaccination seemed less urgent for many elderly people, especially those in the country's vast hinterland, and they lacked the motivation to get jabs.



"Some villagers complained of bad coughs, headaches and sore arms after being forced to accept their first shot, and after browsing alarmist posts about vaccine risks on social media platforms were more reluctant to get jabbed again," the report mentioned.

