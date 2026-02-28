About 300 Afghan Taliban personnel, its allied terrorist groups killed: Pak

Pakistan has said that nearly 300 Afghan Taliban personnel and allied militants have been killed as its military operation against them continues, marking a sharp escalation in hostilities along the border.

In a late-night update, information minister Attaullah Tarar said security forces had killed 297 fighters linked to the Afghan Taliban regime, while more than 450 Afghan operatives were injured.

Summarising the impact of the ongoing campaign, Tarar said Pakistan destroyed 89 Taliban posts and captured 18 others during Operation Ghazab lil-Haq. He added that approximately 135 tanks and armoured vehicles were also destroyed. According to the minister, the Pakistan Air Force targeted around 29 locations across Afghanistan as part of the operation.

Islamabad launched the retaliatory offensive after alleging that Afghan forces had carried out coordinated attacks on 53 locations along the more than 2,600-km border.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, army spokesperson Lt Gen. Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry issued a blunt message to the Afghan Taliban leadership.

"I want to make one thing clear: the oppressive Afghan Taliban regime has to make a clear choice. The choice is to choose between Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Daesh, Al Qaeda, the terrorists and terrorist organisations and Pakistan,” he said.

“They have to make this choice. It has been made clear by the government of Pakistan. It is not something new I am saying...They have to make this choice. Whether they choose terrorists and terrorism or Pakistan. We are clear...Let it be known that our choice is absolutely clear. It will always be Pakistan over everything.”

Pakistan has long accused the Afghan Taliban of allowing the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups to use Afghan territory for shelter, training and logistical support to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.