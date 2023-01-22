About 3,000 tech employees now being fired a day on average in Jan

Google's parent company Alphabet announced to lay off 12,000 employees, or about 6 per cent of its workforce.



Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella last week said the company will be "making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3 (third quarter)".



Amazon earlier announced to lay off 18,000 employees globally, including nearly 1,000 in India.



In 2022, over 1,000 companies laid off 154,336 workers, as per the data by layoffs tracking site Layoffs.fyi.