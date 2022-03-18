Absence of clear denunciation of Russia by China flies in the face of everything Beijing stands for: WH

Responding to a question, she said the US was concerned that China is considering directly assisting Russia by providing them with more military equipment to use in Ukraine.



It is a high concern, a significant concern, given our Secretary of State just conveyed that. And certainly, our concerns about China assisting, in any way, Russia as they invade a foreign country is of significant concern and the response to that would have consequences, she said.



China has refused to condemn the Russian aggression in Ukraine.



Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's ceremonial parliament early this month, Foreign Minister Wang described Russia as Beijing's most important strategic partner .



No matter how perilous the international landscape, we will maintain our strategic focus and promote the development of comprehensive China-Russia partnership in the new era, Wang told reporters.



The friendship between the two peoples is ironclad," he added.



Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced a military operation against Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to unprecedented consequences.



More than three weeks of war has created a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine that has accelerated in recent days. The United Nations estimates that over 2 million Ukrainians have fled their country, and the number is expected to grow.