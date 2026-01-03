'Act of aggression': Russia terms US justification for Venezuela strike as untenable
Moscow says Washington has violated international law by detaining Venezuelan president, warns of serious consequences
Russia on Saturday condemned the United States’ action against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, calling it an “act of aggression” and rejecting Washington’s justification as “untenable”, as global reactions mounted over the reported detention of the Venezuelan leader.
In a statement issued by the Russian foreign ministry, Moscow said the US operation targeting Maduro amounted to a gross violation of international law and the sovereignty of Venezuela. It said the use of force and coercive measures against the leadership of a sovereign state could not be justified under any legal or political pretext.
Russia said the arguments being put forward by Washington to defend its actions were “untenable”, asserting that no domestic legal processes of one country could legitimise the detention of a sitting head of state of another country. It warned that such actions risk destabilising the international system and undermining established norms of diplomacy and state immunity.
The Russian government said it viewed the developments as part of a broader pattern of unilateral actions by the United States, which it accused of disregarding international law and the role of multilateral institutions. It said such conduct threatened global stability and set a dangerous precedent.
Moscow also expressed solidarity with Venezuela, saying the country had the right to determine its political future without external interference. It called on the international community to respond firmly and prevent further escalation, stressing that disputes must be resolved through dialogue rather than force.
The remarks came after US officials and lawmakers said Maduro had been taken into custody and would face criminal proceedings in the United States. President Donald Trump said earlier that Maduro had been removed from Venezuela following a US operation, while American lawmakers described the move as necessary to enforce criminal charges pending against him.
Caracas has disputed the US claims, with senior Venezuelan officials demanding official confirmation of Maduro’s status and warning that any foreign action against the country’s leadership would be considered an attack on its sovereignty.
Russia has been a long-standing political and strategic ally of Venezuela and has consistently opposed US sanctions and pressure against the Maduro government. Moscow has repeatedly accused Washington of attempting to engineer regime change in Caracas under the guise of legal and humanitarian concerns.
As diplomatic tensions rise, analysts say Russia’s sharp response signals the risk of a wider international fallout, with the crisis further deepening divisions between the US and countries opposed to its interventionist policies.
