Activision Blizzard sued over employee's death due to sexual harassment

The company also allegedly refused to give them access to Restituito's laptop or cellphone.



An Activision Blizzard spokesperson said in a statement that the company is "deeply saddened by the tragic death of Ms. Moynihan, who was a valued member of the company".



"We will address the complaint through the legal process as appropriate, and out of respect for the family we have no further comment at this time," the spokesperson added.



Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its handling of allegations of sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination.



Microsoft's proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is likely to receive a close look from antitrust enforcers in the US and abroad at a time when they have stepped up scrutiny of proposed mergers, especially in the tech sector.